BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smoke and flames could be seen in east Bakersfield Wednesday as Kern County firefighters conducted “wildland hot drills.”

The training burns will involve live fire exercises near Highway 178 and Weedpatch Highway.

A similar burn happened on Monday. Officials say these prescribed burns help reduce the risk of wildfires.

“This has two benefits for firefighters and for the nearby community in the sense that we can train and get better at serving and protecting the community through live fire exercises and we are able to put a buffer to prevent the community for being at risk for a wildfire running through this field at these homes,” Jon Drucker with the Kern County Fire Department said.

Another hot drill is scheduled for Friday.