Kern County Fire conducts live-fire training at Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive fire erupted at Meadows Field Airport Thursday night, but it was only a drill! The Kern County Fire Department has been conducting FAA mandated live-fire training this week at the airport.

The department brought in a live-fire trainer who creates a scenario for our firefighters to respond. Firefighters were able to practice putting out a fire on an aircraft.

“We say we practice like we play and that is key to the whole thing. We’re doing what we would actually do in a real incident in real time and do it like we would really do it,” said Captain Alex Entenman with KCFD.

The FAA requires the agency to do training at least once a year. However, KCFD continually trains throughout the year without the live-fire trainer.

17’s digital web producer Marisel Maldonado attended Thursday night’s training.