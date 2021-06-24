Kern County Fire Chief David Witt to retire next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has announced that Chief David Witt will retire at the end of July.

Witt has been chief for the department since June 2019. He previously served as interim chief and deputy chief. He has a total of more than 20 years of experience at KCFD.

“In his tenure as chief, he has accomplished great things with the support of the men and women of the Kern County Fire Department,” the department said in a social media post. “Among these accomplishments include improvements to firefighter safety, facilities, equipment, and operational organization. In the weeks ahead he will continue to work at providing for the safety of the community he served by ensuring an orderly transition takes place with the next Fire Chief.”