BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47, according to the department’s Twitter page.

Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. Spokesman Capt. Andrew Freeborn said Falk died while on duty.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” the tweet said.