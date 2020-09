BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is reporting a vegetation fire near Havilah that has burned approximately 25-30 acres. KCFD has air and ground resources on scene. Havilah is located near Lake Isabella.

#EagleFire #vegetation fire near Havilah, CA. Air and ground resources on scene. Approximately 25 acres. pic.twitter.com/hxB2Junn2F — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) September 24, 2020

