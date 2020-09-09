UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on 35-acre brush fire in Golden Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters have stopped forward progress on a brush fire burning Wednesday afternoon in Golden Hills. Fire officials estimate it has burned 35 acres and is at 60% containment.

The department said it lifted precautionary evacuations for nearby residents. Old Town Road will be closed, only allowing emergency personnel for a few more hours, KCFD said.

Firefighters were called to the area of Black Oak Street and Valley Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

