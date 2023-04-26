BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is alerting residents that it is conducting nighttime training Wednesday night in Tehachapi.

The department’s Air Operations Division is conducting night vision goggle training in Tehachapi and the area of Brite Lake. The training is scheduled between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn said the training is to keep pilots up to date on their certifications with U.S. Forest Service. The exercises are useful to train for operations like hoist rescues, Freeborn said.