Kern County files suit against Newsom claiming he violated state constitution by denying drilling permits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One month after promising to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over recent denials of hydraulic fracturing permits, the County of Kern made good on that threat filing a suit against him Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit filed by an Irvine law firm in Kern County Superior Court alleges the governor violated the state constitution in his efforts to institute an administrative ban on permits to extract oil in Kern through hydraulic fracturing.

Back in early August, Phillip Peters, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, called the Governor’s unilateral decision to ban fracking “a gross overreach of his power.”

In early July, 21 fracking permits filed by AERA were rejected. Fourteen additional permits were denied August.

The county argues the permits were not rejected based on technical grounds, but rather on a bureaucrat’s discretionary authority acting on the Governor’s orders.