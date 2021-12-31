Kern County felony and misdemeanor cases to be heard in same building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Monday, misdemeanor cases in Kern County will take place in the same court building where felony hearings are held.

Misdemeanor cases were previously held at 1215 Truxtun Ave. but will move to the court complex at 1415 Truxtun Ave., court officials said in a news release.

In another switch, civil matters will be transferred to 1215 Truxtun Ave., with the exception of hearings scheduled in Department 17 in the 1415 Truxtun Ave. building, officials said.

Family Law hearings will also take place at 1215 Truxtun Ave.

Probate hearings will move from 1215 Truxtun Ave. to the Juvenile Justice Center at 2100 College Ave., according to the release.

Officials said the relocations will help improve court operations and increase efficiency.