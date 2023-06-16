BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn along both sides of I-5 Friday afternoon.

The “Grapevine Flats” is located between Grapevine Road exit and Fort Tejon exit, and also on the northbound side between the Grapevine Road exit and the California Aqueduct, according to KCFD.

Ignition time is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and officials said there is a possibility it might continue into the night.

Firefighters say the safety burn helps prevent future fires from extending from the roadway into the surrounding wildlands. These organized burns will also reduce the chances of Digier Canyon and Lebec communities from falling victim to wildfires.