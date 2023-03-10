BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for multiple areas in the Kern River Valley as a storm brings heavy rains to mountain communities.

The evacuation order has been issued for Riverkern, low-lying areas of Kernville, Tillie Creek and in Wofford Heights east of Arnold Spring Spur Drive, south of Wofford Heights Boulevard, north of Old State Road, county officials said.

The downpour of heavy rain and water flow, resulting in flooding, has impacted mountain communities near the Kern River.

The following areas are expected to be impacted:

-South of Riverkern, between Sierra Way

-Burlando Road, North of the Kernville Airport.

-Tillie Creek and Wofford Heights, East of Arnold Spring Spur Drive

-South of Wofford Heights Boulevard, North of Old State Road

An evacuation order declares that water flow is a threat to life and/or property, and all residents are advised to leave the area. An evacuation order will likely be the last order given, officials said.

The best travel route from the evacuation areas is Sierra Way to Highway 178 to Lake Isabella, according to a tweet from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A shelter location is open at the Lake Isabella Senior Center located at 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard. Animal Services will be onsite to assist with sheltering companion animals at the Senior Center.

Evacuation transportation assistance for residents with physical limitations will be offered until 11:30 a.m. KCSO cannot guarantee assistance will be offered after that time.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit Kerncountyfire.org or Readykern.com