BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As Kern County residents are still recovering from the back-to-back storms of the past few weeks, so are our local farmers.

However, despite the overwhelming amount of rain the owner of Murray Farms Steve Murray is grateful for all of this water.

“It’s the biggest blessing that I have had in my lifetime to have all this rain come down. The last three years have been brutal drought. Even in November, they were calling for a drought as bad as last year, and subsequently we’ve had 11 atmospheric rivers come through. It is such a blessing that we’re getting water,” Murray said.

Murray shares that to adapt to the amount of water his farm is seeing, he has had to pay close attention to preserve the fruit he grows.

“Anything that you do is like a flyswatter. It’s good for a day so when it rains, we chase it with an organic spray and follow it with an organic spray so that we can preserve the fruit, if it was conventional, the materials would last 14 days these only last today between storms,” Murray said.

For fourth-generation farmer Jason Giannelli, all the recent water has caused him to learn how to deal with the unexpected.

“We drained out the fields and got it out, and in between that storm and this storm, we were able to save the crop and everything off of it […] we’re dealing with nature, so nothing is ever perfect, so you have to deal and roll with the punches as they come,” Gianelli said.

Gianelli shares that farmers know how to adapt and as another storm comes, local farmers are preparing for what that could bring.

“We’re trying to be proactive as possible and stay ahead and do what we can do. We have a good team, we work really hard and that’s all we can do,” Giannelli said.

Both agree that despite having to adapt, the value of how much water we’re seeing surpasses the changes they need to make to accommodate it.