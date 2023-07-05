BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Farm Bureau has appointed a new Executive Director.

Rachel Nettleton was announced as KCFB’s new Executive Director on Wednesday, July 5, according to a release.

Nettleton has worked across various industries, including sports, healthcare and

nonprofits. She also has a strong educational and professional background in marketing with the Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Community Blood Bank.

“I am thrilled to join the Kern County Farm Bureau as the new Executive Director,” Nettleton stated in a release. “Agriculture is the backbone of this community, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to supporting and advocating for our hardworking farmers and ranchers.”

Patty Poire, President of the KCFB, also commented on Nettleton’s new position.

“The Kern County Farm Bureau Board of Directors is excited about the future with our new Executive Director, Rachel Nettleton,” Poire stated in a release. “Looking forward to having Rachel bring her previous experiences, her passion and vision to the benefit of KCFB and our members.”

For more information about the KCFB, visit their website.