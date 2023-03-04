BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Family Magazine’s 26th annual Summer Camp and Adventure Fair returns after a two-year hiatus.

According to a news release, the event will offer families an opportunity to meet camp counselors and learn about different camping options for their young kids.

The Summer Camp and Adventure Fair will take place on Apr. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Westside Church of Christ Gymnasium at 7300 Stockdale Highway.

Interested families and persons can contact Leslie Carroll by phone at 661-861-4939 or email at kcfm@kerncountyfamily.com