BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer break is ending as the start of classes is approaching, which kicks off KGET’s annual Back to School Drive.

Mothers, like Shalandra Gomez, remember the excitement this season brings.

“Ooh, I’m a nervous wreck, a nervous wreck,” Gomez told 17 News. “A nervous wreck but excited at the same time to be out the home and just meeting new people, friends and most importantly, the education of it all.”

The Gomez family has been working with the Open Door Network to transition from the shelter to their own place. Gomez says the back to school drive not only makes kids happy, but lifts a weight off many families’ shoulders.

“It’s amazing, especially when a family can’t afford it, just to have more than what you can, you know, it puts a smile on their face. It just, it’s a lot easier when you can have that help,” Gomez told 17 News.

One thing that excites Gomez’s daughter this school year is new art supplies.

“Like, colored pencils, I use like pastels. I like art, that’s my favorite thing… Math, I don’t like math,” Gomez’s daughter Serenity Miles told 17 News.

Gomez’s sports-lover son has a special memory about an old backpack.

“Ooh, I had a Spiderman backpack, but it was like ‘Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,'” said Saevion Miller, Gomez’s son.

Gomez says exciting times are ahead for the family.

“I’m just ready to go for it, like no fear, just to go for it,” Gomez told 17 News. “It starts with us and it ends with us, and I have to provide and be there no matter what. So, however it goes, there’s no book to parenting.”

Miller hopes to make the football or basketball team at his new high school, while Miles wants to continue exploring her art talent.

School supplies can be dropped off at KGET’s lobby or at the Open Door Network’s Donation Warehouse.