Kern County families escape growing Creek Fire

The Creek Fire in Sierra National Forest, which started just three days ago, has exploded in size, burning nearly 80,000 acres with zero percent containment.

Over the weekend, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties.

For the Smith and Whitezell families of Bakersfield, Bass Lake has been a safe haven this summer—an escape from the Central Valley heat and the pandemic. However, their Labor Day getaway was cut short.

“You could see the glow from the fire over the mountain,” described Shelly Smith. “Ash everywhere, smoke, kind of out of a movie. It almost looked like nighttime.”

Mikinzi Whitezell added, “We figured we should go before we were made to go.”

After leaving Saturday before evacuation orders, the families returned this week to see ash covering everything, including their dock and their boats.

“It was a really eerie feeling being up there, just a lot of people had already left,” Smith said.

Other families around the Mammoth Pool Reservoir and Huntington Lake couldn’t get out as easily.

More than 200 people were stuck at the Mammoth Pool campground when intense flames blocked the only road out.

“We’re completely trapped. There’s fire on all sides, all around us, all the roads are burned,” said camper Jeremy Remington.

It got so bad, the National Guard had to step in, packing people into helicopters to airlift everyone out.

“I think we’re all glad to be alive,” Remington said when he and his family landed safely in Fresno.

Seventeen people had severe injuries and dozens more needed medical care.

“When they became trapped, they were doing what they could to rescue themselves and make themselves safe, some of which resulted in injuries including broken bones, lacerations, scrapes, bruises, those kind of things,” said Fresno Fire Department deputy chief Ted Semonious.

For other hikers, the only way out was through. A ranger instructed one vehicle to drive the narrow road through the flames.

Battling the blaze has become an inter-agency effort. Kern County firefighters diverted from the El Dorado Fire in Southern California to the Creek Fire.

Officials are asking everyone to stay out of the area.