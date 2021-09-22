Kern County Fair: What you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair kicks off today and runs through Oct. 3. This is the first time community members can enjoy the fair after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find everything from carnival rides, attractions, rodeos, livestock, concerts to lots of fair food.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online beforehand to skip the lines. Tickets purchased online are 25% off. Once you buy tickets, you will receive a QR code that you can either print and bring to the fair or have scanned on your smartphone.

Adults: $12

Children (Ages 6-12): $5

Children (Under 5): Free

Military/Servicemen and women: Free

Parking: $10

Fair Dates and Hours

*Closed Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28

Wednesday – Thursday: 3-10 p.m.

Friday (9/24): 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday (10/1): 3-11 p.m.

Saturdays: 12-11 p.m.

Sundays: 12-10 p.m.

Special Fair Days

Thursday, Sept. 23: Special Friends Day , gates open for special friends and caregivers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

, gates open for special friends and caregivers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24: Senior Day , free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older until 4 p.m.

, free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26: Gospel Day

Wednesday, Sept. 29: School Day, free admission for children from preschool through 6th grade from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

Carnival

Unlimited ride wristband good for one day costs $35 and can be purchased inside the fair.

Food

New to the fair this year: doughnut burgers, crepes and the return of Orange Julius.

Concerts

All of the following concerts are being held at the Budweiser Pavilion starting at 8 p.m. and are free with admission into the fair. Here’s the lineup:

Sept. 22: Walker Hayes

Sept. 23: The Guess Who

Sept. 24: Michael Ray

Sept. 25: Monica, sponsored by the Law Office of Torres | Torres-Stallings

Sept. 26: Jesus Ojeda y sus Parientes, sponsored by Chain Cohn Stiles

Sept. 29: Jim Ranger, sponsored by the Law Offices of Kyle J. Humphrey

Sept. 30: Maddie & Tae

Oct. 1: Sean Kingston, sponsored by the Law Office of Torres | TorresStallings and Gotta Go Bail Bonds

Oct. 2: Smash Mouth

Oct. 3: Grupo Siggno

Free Attractions

The fair has several free attractions attendees can enjoy ranging from pig racing to magic shows.

Free Performances

Free music performances will also be shown throughout the fair, such as, Mariachi San Marcos, The Rock Bottom Boys, Zapata Y Su Sonora and Hypnotist Tina Marie.

Monster Trucks

A monster trucks show will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grandstand Arena. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

General Admission, General Admission ADA: $5

Box Seating: $10

*Fair admission does not include monster trucks tickets. Tickets can be purchased online.

Rodeos

*Fair admission does not include rodeo tickets. Rodeo tickets can be purchased online.

Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2: PCRA Rodeo at Grandstand Arena, show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Box seating is $15, General admission is $10, General admission ADA is $10

Sunday, Oct. 3: Fiesta Del Charro at Grandstand Arena, show starts at 6 p.m.

Box seating is $15, General admission is $10, General admission ADA is $10

Free COVID-19 Vaccines

Kern County Fair partnered with the Kern County Public Health Department and Kern Medical to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Harvest Hall. No appointments are required. If you get the vaccine at the fair, you will also receive a free ticket to return another day.