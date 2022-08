BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is to host a job fair on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the fair.

The job fair is to be held in the Kern County Fair Building 1, according to the fair. The positions available include event staff, security, ticket takers and parking attendants.

Applicants should fill out an application and make copies, according to the fair. Applicants should bring their social security card and a Photo ID.