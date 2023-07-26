BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is hosting a job fair for fair positions this weekend.

The job fair is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Fair Building 2, according to fair officials.

Organizers are looking to fill roles for parking and admission ticket sellers, maintenance, event staff, security and more. To see a full list of positions available go to the Kern County Fair website.

Applicants say to bring a photo ID and social security card.

The 2023 Kern County Fair is scheduled to take place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 1, according to officials.