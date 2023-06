BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair on Wednesday will announce its first three concert performers for this year’s event.

Fair officials said they will announce three additional performers at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage each Wednesday in June.

Officials did not drop major hints to 17 News, but said they will announce a country, R&B and rock artist on June 7 for the first concerts.

The Kern County Fair begins Sept. 20, 2023.