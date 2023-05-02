BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair Spring Fest is scheduled to come to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Organizers say Butler Amusements, Inc is hosting a spring carnival and it will feature rides, games and food trucks.

The event is scheduled to be at the far north side of the fairgrounds and parking is free.

Organizers say admission is $5 but it is free when you purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $37.

The fair spring fest is scheduled to be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information.