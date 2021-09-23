Kern County Fair saw 18% first day attendance increase compared to 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials say the Kern County Fair saw an 18% increase for its first day compared to the 2019 fair.

More tickets sold to this year’s fair could be seen as a sign of people wanting to get out of the house.

“I want to thank everybody, all Kern County residents for coming out to the fair and keep it coming,” Kern County Fair Board member David Torres said.

They hope to keep attendance steady despite poor air quality due to fires in Northern California and the Sequoia National Forest.