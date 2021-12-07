Kern County Fair ranks 22nd in the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year the Kern County Fair jumped up 24 spots among the top 50 fairs in the nation.

The Kern County Fair ranked 22 out of 50 for top fairs in the nation this year, according to CarnivalWarehouse.com. In 2019 the Kern County Fair ranked 46 in the CarnivalWarehouse.com rankings.

“Ranking amongst the top 50 fairs in the nation is an amazing accomplishment,” said, CEO of the Kern County Fair Michael Olcott. “Without the continued support from our community, none of this could be possible.”

The Kern County Fair has a little bit of everything, from selling livestock, racing pigs, rodeos, fried foods, pie contests, rides, monster trucks, concerts and other live entertainment.

The annual rankings are based on attendance and a “patented formula”, according to CarnivalWarehouse.com. Compared to 2019’s fair, 2021’s attendance was up 24 percent, according to fair officials.

CarnivalWarehouse.com has been conducting a “Top 50 Fairs” list since 2006.

There are 288 days until the next Kern County Fair, it is scheduled to run from Sep. 21 to Oct. 2, 2022.