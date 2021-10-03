Kern County Fair racing pigs brings conservation awareness to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s all about events and races at the Great Kern County Fair.



There’s the great American duck races, the all star stunt dog challenge, and of course the Alaskan racing pigs.

But the pig race isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about conservation.

Randy Garfield, one of the announcers for the race said the Gloucestershire old spots were critically endangered at one point, with only about 20 left in the U.S.

He said the pig breed is no longer endangered but instead threatened. Garfield said he’s proud to spread awareness about the breed and help protect them.

“I am really happy to be putting smiles on peoples faces while also helping a good cause,” Garfield said. “It’s hard not to fall in love with these pigs and so knowing that you’re helping out this breed, cause this breed is so so cute you go to bed every night feeling like you did a good thing during the day.”

Now a portion of the proceeds the pig show makes from photos and selling merchandise goes to helping these threatened pigs.