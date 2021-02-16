Kern County Fair may not happen in 2021, CEO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said Tuesday he doesn’t believe the fair will be held this year, saying the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine could mean waiting until 2022 to experience rides, games and food on the fairgrounds.

Olcott’s comments came during Tuesday’s Fair Board meeting, where Chairman Ned Dunphy said that even if the fair does go forward, “we’re just barely holding on” financially. The board discussed applying for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and a “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant,” but reserved taking action until its March 22 meeting.

Entities eligible for the grant can apply for an amount equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue. Signed into law Dec. 27, the program contains $15 billion to be disbursed by the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

The board expressed optimism grant or loan funds could hold them over another year if the fair is canceled.

The two-week event is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 22 through Oct. 3.