Kern County Fair may have less live entertainment this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County fair will go on this year, but perhaps without the big-name entertainers attendees have become accustomed to.

Last night, Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott provided an update on plans for the fair. Olcott says they’ve been able to secure concession stands and commercial exhibitors but are having trouble booking entertainment.

Olcott says the biggest problem is overlapping dates with surrounding festivals. However, some of the small stage entertainment has been booked. The Kern County Fair is set to kick off September 22