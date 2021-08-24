Kern County Fair looking to hire at job fair Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A job fair is being held on Saturday for those interested in working at this year’s Kern County Fair.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KC Fair Building 1. The Kern County Fairgrounds are located at 1142 South P St.

There are positions available in administration, commercial exhibits, competitive exhibits, entertainment staff, event staff and security, janitorial, livestock, maintenance and tickets and gates. The Kern County Fair runs Sept. 22 through Oct. 3.

Applicants are asked to fill out an online application before attending the job fair. Applicants are asked to bring copies of their application, a photo ID and social security card.

To apply online, visit here.