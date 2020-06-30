Kern County Fair livestock show to be held virtually this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair livestock show and sale will be held virtually this year as a result of the coronavirus.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to show and sell their animals online, the fair board said Monday in a news release.

“We know that our youth livestock exhibitors are working hard to raise their projects for the 2020 fair,” said CEO Michael Olcott. “With all the unknowns about the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew that the only option to guarantee a show and sale for these exhibitors was to move towards a virtual alternative.”

The board plans on making a decision about holding the fair at its July 20 meeting.