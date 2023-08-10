BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Kern County Fair kicks off in September and organizers are hosting a ticket flash sale Friday.

Kern County Fair officials say adult admission tickets from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 will be $7 on the Kern County Fair website. After Friday, the adult admission will raise to $9.

Tickets for the Monster Truck and Rodeo events will go on sale online Saturday, according to organizers. Pre-sale discount tickets will be available only at all Sully’s locations.

Kern County Fair officials say pricing at the gate is $12 for adult admission and $10 for parking. For more information on pricing, click here.

This sale is only online. Click here to visit the Kern County Fair website.

The 2023 Kern County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 20 to Oct. 1.

The video in the player above shows scheduled 2023 Kern County Fair concerts at the Budweiser Pavilion.