Kern County Fair Karaoke contest brings out the best voices of Bakersfield

For the 14th year, Bakersfield’s best singers took the stage at the Kern County Fair to compete for the grand karaoke championship.

“This is American Idol but local,” explained event organizer, Kyle Brown.

Twelve locations across the city hosted open competitions throughout the summer, finally narrowing it down to 24 contestants of all ages.

For Lela McGinnis, “I stumbled into (a bar) on my birthday, and I sang, and was informed there was a karaoke contest.”

For teenager David Besselsen, “I sang at 1933, and I sang ‘Old Town Road,’ and that’s what got me here.”

The twelve men and twelve women competed for the titles of male and female vocalist of the year.

Herb Mallory and Valynn Transmeier were the ultimate winners.

High-profile judges from the music industry, including some from Los Angeles, made the final decision.

The grand prize for the two winners includes a demo CD from Bakersfield Music Studio.