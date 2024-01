BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Great Kern County Fair is being honored on the national stage.

KCF announced it received 31 first and second place awards from the Western Fairs Association. The fair’s top honor was an “overall best” award for its marketing campaign.

In addition to the WFA awards, the Kern County Fair ranked 47th amongst the nation’s top 50 fairs on Carnival Warehouse.

Also, in case you’re counting, the 2024 Kern County Fair kicks off in 252 days.