Kern County Fair holding virtual event this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although this year’s Kern County Fair was recently canceled due to COVID-19, fair officials are working to offer a Virtual Fair as a replacement.

The Virtual Fair is planned to be held between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, when the live event was set to take place. Fair officials said the event would include videos from livestock exhibitors and entertainers, activities, shopping and more.

“The goal of this virtual event is to bring a little taste of the fair to the community while we still work through such a weird year,” said Chelsey Roberts, a marketing representative for the fair. “Overall, we are really just hoping to bring some fun to the community until we can celebrate again in person next year.”

Roberts said livestock exhibitors will submit 60-second videos of them showing their animals just like they would at the fair, but from their home. After they submit their video, a livestock judge will watch all of them and place the animals.

Grand Champions will be announced virtually on Sept. 30, according to the fair. The virtual livestock auction will be October 1-3 and will run similar to an eBay-style auction.

Roberts said the fair is also working on getting videos submitted from entertainers such as magicians as well as from the petting zoo. In addition, the Virtual Fair is also set to have “how to” videos from some concessionaires.

There will also be activities and games focused on ag education on the Kern County Fair website. Roberts said the fair will also still have competitions in areas such as photography and art.

There will also be an online shopping experience with vendors you would typically find at the fair. Roberts said the fair has lowered its vendor fee to $300 and will have the online store open through the end of the year.

Because the fair experience will be virtual, Roberts said the fair is hoping to get more local vendors to join in.