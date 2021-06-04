Kern County Fair to happen this year, after all

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair board of directors voted Friday to hold the fair this year, the decision coming just a month after it decided to wait until 2022.

The decision came after a brief discussion at the board’s noon meeting.

At a May 17 meeting, the board said it could not hold the event because the fairgrounds are being used as a mass vaccination site.

But fair CEO Mike Olcott said Friday he has spoken with county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and, following that discussion and recent information about the state lessening COVID-19 restrictions, it was Olcott’s recommendation the fair go forward.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, with the main fairgrounds closed Sept. 27 and 28 for “health and safety cleaning protocols.”