BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One week after the Kern County Fair Board voted to postpone the fair, a new meeting is scheduled to review and discuss the decision next Friday.

The meeting will begin at noon on June 4. Officials voted to cancel the annual fair at their board meeting last week, but now there could be a reversal on those plans. This comes as county administrative officer Ryan Alsop said Tuesday the vaccination site is not impeeding on the fair continuing this fall.