Kern County Fair board to decide on holding 2021 event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair board of directors is expected to decide Monday whether or not the 2021 fair will take place.
At an earlier board meeting, Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said there are worries that due to the slow rollout of the vaccine, not enough people will be inoculated to justify opening the fair to the public.
If the board agrees, it could mean a wait until 2022 to experience the full fair with rides, games at the fairgrounds.
The board is also considering applying for a second round of paycheck protection program loans.