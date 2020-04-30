Kern County Fair board to ask state for emergency funding

Fair will run out of money on June 1, board says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair Board says the county fair needs urgent funding from the state as it is losing money at a rapid pace, otherwise it may force a cancellation of the Kern County Fair for good.

“We’re not talking about closing and re-opening at a subsequent date, we are talking about closing forever,” Kern County Fair board member David Torres said.

The board voted to make its request in a letter to the state at an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a temporary closure of most public spaces and cancellation or postponement of events since mid-March after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders in the state.

Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said without revenues, the fair has been placed in “dire straits” financially.

The board said, as of now, it could only make its payroll for June 1 and without money it could not only force the cancellation of this year’s fair but future fairs.

“The reality of it happening is very real,” county fair board Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez said.

The board said it will make efforts to look for additional funding and discussed the possibility of private funding. It said it will work with the Western Fairs Association and the Network of California Fairs to help push the message of needed emergency funding to stay afloat.

Refresh this page for updates.