Kern County Fair board set to decide next week whether to cancel 2020 fair amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A final decision could be made soon on whether there will be a Kern County Fair this year.

The Kern County Fair board is meeting on Monday and is set to discuss whether to cancel the 2020 Kern County Fair amid COVID-19. The board could make a decision on the matter, as it is listed as an action item on the meeting agenda.

The fair is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 23 through Oct. 4.

The board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday. To view the meeting, join via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OtL1hm. The meeting ID is 846 5920 6032 and the password is 505970.