Kern County Fair announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

Our nation's top doctors continue to warn the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to come, and the same applies in Kern County. But today, a local patient who almost lost their life to the novel virus was able to leave the hospital for the first time in 90 days. 40-year-old Alejandro Rascon fell severely ill and was admitted to Adventist Health in Bakersfield at the end of July. Doctors didn't know if he would survive.

“He initially was able to do nothing, not even lift up his hand or his legs," said Dr. Umesh Patel, MD, an internal medicine physician at Adventist Health. "He was on our ICU on the mechanical ventilator for over 50 days.”