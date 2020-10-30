Kern County Fair announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair announced layoffs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nineteen full-time employees received 120-day layoff notices. The Fair said it will continue to operate with a reduced staff of seven full-time employees.
The changes come despite the Fair generating over $500,000 from the Fair Food Drive-thru and Junior Livestock auction. Officials said the income received from the modified events was hardly enough to cover the fairgrounds ongoing expenses as a self-funded entity of the state.