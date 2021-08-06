Kern County Fair announces concert lineup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair has announced the concert lineup for this year’s fair.

The fair takes place Sept. 22 through Oct. 3 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P Street. All of the following concerts are being held at the Budweiser Pavilion start at 8 p.m. and are free with admission into the fair. Here’s the lineup:

Sept. 22: Walker Hayes

Sept. 23: The Guess Who

Sept. 24: Michael Ray

Sept. 25: Monica, sponsored by the Law Office of Torres | Torres-Stallings

Sept. 26: Jesus Ojeda y sus Parientes, sponsored by Chain Cohn Stiles

Sept. 29: Jim Ranger, sponsored by the Law Offices of Kyle J. Humphrey

Sept. 30: Maddie & Tae

Oct. 1: Sean Kingston, sponsored by the Law Office of Torres | TorresStallings and Gotta Go Bail Bonds

Oct. 2: Smash Mouth

Oct. 3: Grupo Siggno

Tickets for the Kern County Fair can be purchased here.

