BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fair officials announced three more acts for this year’s fair concert lineup.

Morris Day and The Time, Blues Traveler and La Original Banda El Limon are scheduled to the Budweiser Pavillion and Stage, fair officials announced on Wednesday.

According to the Kern County Fair Facebook Page, Morris Day and The Time are scheduled to perform on Sept. 29, Blues Traveler is scheduled to perform on Sept. 30 and La Original Banda El Limon are set to take the stage on Oct. 1.

These performers join the list with Mitchell Tenpenny, Rodney Atkins, Brian McKnight and more.

This year’s Kern County Fair runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 1.