BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday marks 75 days until the Kern County Fair.

Much of the anticipation for this year’s fair has been the music and the performers announced for the fair.

On Friday, fair organizers announced a change to the lineup: Sister Sledge is replacing Morris Day & the Time at the Budweiser Pavilion on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Here’s who you can expect to perform at this year’s event:

Rodney Atkins – Sept. 20

Brian McKnight – Sept. 21

Blue Oyster Cult – Sept. 22

Queen Nation – Sept. 23

La Mafia – Sept. 24

Mitchell Tenpenny – Sept. 25

Cory Asbury – Sept. 26

38 Special – Sept. 27

Chase Rice – Sept. 28

Sister Sledge – Sept. 29

Blues Traveler – Sept. 30

La Original Banda El Limón – Oct. 1

Admission to concerts at the Budweiser Pavilion are free with admission to the fair.