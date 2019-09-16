Kern County Fair 2019: Everything you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is just a few days away, running from Sept. 18-29. Here is some information from the fair website, kerncountyfair.com, about this year’s fair to take note of as you plan for your visit.
TICKETS
Adults: $12, or $10 online; $55 for season pass
Seniors (62 and over): $9
Children (6-12): $5, or $4 online
Children (5 and under): Free
Active and retired military: Free with military ID
Parking: $10
Wristband: $35, or $28 online
Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Vallarta Supermarket locations while supplies last. Concerts free with paid admission.
LOCATION
1142 S. P St., Bakersfield, CA.
HOURS
Monday through Thursday: 3 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27: 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.
CARNIVAL HOURS
Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to closing
Saturday and Sunday: Noon to closing
SPECIAL FAIR DAYS
Thursday, Sept. 19: Special Friends Day, 9 a.m. to noon. For special friends and their caregivers.
Friday, Sept. 20: Senior Day, free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23: Marvelous Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. $5 admission; ages 5 and under free.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission for kids through sixth grade. Feed the Need, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donate four or more non-expired canned food items, get a free admission into the fair.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Wild Wednesday, $6 admission from 3 to 9 p.m. with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires. One voucher per person.
CONCERTS
The 2019 Kern County Fair will open up with rapper Nelly on the Budweiser Pavilion. All concerts are free with the price of admission. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. Below is the 2019 lineup:
CONTACT INFO
For additional fair information, visit kerncountyfair.com or call 661-833-4900.