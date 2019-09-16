Kern County Fair 2019: Everything you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is just a few days away, running from Sept. 18-29. Here is some information from the fair website, kerncountyfair.com, about this year’s fair to take note of as you plan for your visit.

TICKETS

Adults: $12, or $10 online; $55 for season pass

Seniors (62 and over): $9

Children (6-12): $5, or $4 online

Children (5 and under): Free

Active and retired military: Free with military ID

Parking: $10

Wristband: $35, or $28 online

Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Vallarta Supermarket locations while supplies last. Concerts free with paid admission.

LOCATION

1142 S. P St., Bakersfield, CA.

HOURS

Monday through Thursday: 3 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27: 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to closing

Saturday and Sunday: Noon to closing

SPECIAL FAIR DAYS

Thursday, Sept. 19: Special Friends Day, 9 a.m. to noon. For special friends and their caregivers.

Friday, Sept. 20: Senior Day, free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Marvelous Monday, 3 to 9 p.m. $5 admission; ages 5 and under free.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission for kids through sixth grade. Feed the Need, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Donate four or more non-expired canned food items, get a free admission into the fair.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: School Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Wild Wednesday, $6 admission from 3 to 9 p.m. with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires. One voucher per person.

CONCERTS

The 2019 Kern County Fair will open up with rapper Nelly on the Budweiser Pavilion. All concerts are free with the price of admission. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. Below is the 2019 lineup:

CONTACT INFO

For additional fair information, visit kerncountyfair.com or call 661-833-4900.

