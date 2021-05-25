Kern County employees held union demonstration outside Board of Supervisors chamber to demand higher pay

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County employees represented by the Service Employees International Union, Local 521 participated in a demonstration outside the Board of Supervisors chamber on Tuesday to demand higher pay.

The workers highlighted short-staffing and high turnover, as well as pleaded with the County to address worker safety and investment in critical infrastructure.

“We’ve had a high number of turnover particularly at our entry level positions, because, quite frankly, they can earn more other places, without the stress,” Real Estate Appraiser at the Kern County Assessors Office Jeanine Adams said.

Demonstrators said they want the board of supervisors to recognize that they deserve to be paid more, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to also recognize them as essential workers.

Service Employees International Union, Local 521 represents nearly 5,000 public sector workers across Kern County.