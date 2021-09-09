Kern County Elections Office to open Saturday for drop-off ballots, voters needing assistance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division on Truxtun Avenue will open Saturday for drop-off mail ballots in the recall election and to help voters needing assistance.

The division on the first floor of 1115 Truxtun Ave. will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an elections office release.

Curbside dropoff will be available at the County Administrative Building on the corner of Truxtun and N Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Polls are open on Tuesday for Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit KernVote.com or call 661-868-3590.