Kern County Elections Office prepares as recall election nears

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office is working around the clock as the California gubernatorial recall election approaches.

Set to take place on Sept. 14, the election will determine the fate of incumbent California Governor Gavin News as he faces calls for his ouster.

Envelopes carrying the ballots first will be sent out on August 16th. Voters will need to sign the back of the envelope and send it back to the Kern County Elections Office. In order to count, the envelope must be postmarked at least three days before Election Day.

Furthermore, voters should not expect a ballot in the mail if they have have moved without providing a forwarding address or if they canceled their voter registration altogether. Those who do not wish to vote by mail will be allowed to vote at their local polling place in person as long as they surrender their vote by mail ballot in exchange for an in person ballot at the polls.

Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said her office still is recruiting poll workers and determining exactly how many poll sites the county will offer, but she adds she’s confident in the election system.

“We’ve been doing a lot of preliminary work getting ready for this,” Bedard said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we feel confident we can handle this and have no problems.”

This election is expected to cost Kern County taxpayers $2.9 million.

Voters who register at least 15 days before Election Day should expect a ballot in the mail, per Bedard, but voters may also register for in-person voting on Election Day.