Kern County Elections Office holding extended hours starting tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office is offering extended hours starting tonight as the Nov. 3 election looms.

In addition to normally scheduled hours, the office said it will be open from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Walk-ins during these extended hours are welcome, but voters are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 661-868-3590.

The Elections Office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit kernvote.com.