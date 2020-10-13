Kern County Elections Office lists drop box locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Permanent drop boxes for mail-in ballots are located inside the Election Office and outside the County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue, and other locations will be staffed on different dates throughout the month, elections officials said Tuesday.

Curbside drop off will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 24 and 31 at Bakersfield College at Haley Street and Panorama Drive, the Icardo Center at Cal State Bakersfield and Kern County Library branches in Arvin, Delano, Frazier Park, Kern River Valley, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco.

Ballots can also be dropped off at satellite election offices from noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates at these library branches:

Oct. 16 — Southwest Branch Library

Oct. 20 — Frazier Park

Oct. 21 — Wasco

Oct. 22 — Arvin

Oct. 23 — Ridgecrest

Oct. 27 — Kern River Valley

Oct. 28 — Rosamond

Oct. 29 — Delano

Oct. 30 — Ridgecrest

Additionally, ballots can be dropped off at any poll site on Election Day.