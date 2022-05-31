BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office still needs poll workers for the upcoming election next Tuesday.

Workers would staff polling places across the county on election day, June 7.

If you want to become a poll worker, you must be a registered voter, attend a training session and be available to work anytime on June 7 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The elections office is also looking for bilingul volunteers to assist voters.

Poll workers are paid a stipend for serving. For more information, visit kernvote.com.