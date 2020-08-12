Kern County Elections Office gives tips on how to prepare for November election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters for this year’s election, and poll sites will also be open for those who want to vote in person, the Kern County Elections Office said Wednesday.

The office provided the following tips to prepare for the election:

If not yet registered, go here or call the elections office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE to request a registration form. Check registration status here.

To update your signature on file with the elections office, click here, to volunteer to be a poll worker, go here and for more information on the vote by mail process, visit KernVote.com to view a video.

For more information about the November election, visit vote.ca.gov.