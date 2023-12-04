BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division is now hiring people for temporary jobs as Election Process Aides for the 2024 election cycle.

A hiring event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kern County Administration Building, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

The county says their goal is to hire some 100 individuals to serve as temporary Election Process Aides.

To be eligible for the position, candidates must be 18 years or older, be registered to vote in Kern County and possess proficient in basic computer and customer service skills.

For more information about the Election Process Aide role and to access the online application, visit the county’s website.